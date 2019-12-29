Ukraine and separatists begin all-for-all prisoner swap - reports

Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine have started an all-for-all prisoner swap, after which all remaining prisoners of the five-year conflict should return home, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday.

The swap agreement was concluded by Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Paris in December.

