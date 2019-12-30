Left Menu
Development News Edition

Move to ban Facebook by Navy personnel to ensure security of information

The Indian Navy's decision to ban the use of Facebook for its officers and sailors is in line with its efforts towards ensuring the security of information, Navy sources said on Monday while clearing that the directives on the usage of social media and smartphones for Navy personnel "have existed before".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 13:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 13:25 IST
Move to ban Facebook by Navy personnel to ensure security of information
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Navy's decision to ban the use of Facebook for its officers and sailors is in line with its efforts towards ensuring the security of information, Navy sources said on Monday while clearing that the directives on the usage of social media and smartphones for Navy personnel "have existed before". "Latest orders are in line with ensuring the security of information. Banning of Facebook for officers and sailors of Indian Navy is in same lines," the sources said.

The decision in this regard was taken after seven Navy personnel were allegedly caught leaking sensitive information to Pakistani intelligence agencies over social media after being honey-trapped. "The recent incident involving the seven sailors has also been taken into consideration while arriving at this decision. We do understand that this may come at the cost of some discomfort, however, the decision is in the larger National InterestDirectives on the usage of Social Media and Smart Phones for Indian Navy personnel have existed before," the sources said.

An interim order issued by Navy states that the bans on messaging apps, networking and blogging, content sharing, hosting, e-commerce sites are under promulgation. Earlier this month, the Andhra Pradesh Police had busted a spy racket run on social media by Pakistani Intelligence operatives in which seven of Navy personnel were arrested from Vishakhapatnam, Karwar and Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh: BJP’s Lok Sabha sweep, bus tragedy, investors' meet make headlines

A resounding victory for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, the death of 44 people in a bus tragedy and efforts to attract investment made headlines in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh in 2019. While the BJP bagged all four seats in the ...

VP appeals to eradicate caste system in India

VP appeals to eradicate caste system in India Varkala Ker, Dec 30 PTI Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said though the country has made significant strides of progress on the economic and technological front, increasing cases of dis...

Salman Rushdie's ancestral house valued at Rs 130 crore by Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has estimated the market price of Booker Prize-winning author Salman Rushdies ancestral house in Delhis Civil Lines area at Rs 130 crore. The value of the property, which is adjacent to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejri...

Dr Reddy's launches generic hypotensive injection in US

Drug firm Dr Reddys Laboratories on Monday said it has launched in the US Sodium Nitroprusside injection used for immediate reduction of blood pressure in hypertensive crises. The company has launched generic Sodium Nitroprusside injection,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019