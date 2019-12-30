Maha: Teacher gets 10 years in jail for raping teen student

A teacher from Panvel in Raigad district was sentenced to 10 years in jail by a court in Alibag for raping his student repeatedly between January and June, 2015. Akshay Rangarao Patil (22 at the time) was also fined Rs 5,000 by Special POCSO Judge Varsha Mohite.

"The girl, a Class IX student and 15 years of age then, used to take tuitions from Patil. He raped her between January and June, 2015. A case was registered in Khandeshwar police station in Navi Mumbai," Additional Public Prosecutor Ashwini Bandivadekar said. Six witnesses deposed in the case, Bandivadekar said.

PTI COR BNM BNM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.