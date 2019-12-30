IAS officer arrested for taking bribe, suspended by Odisha govt

Odisha government has placed IAS officer Binay Ketan Upadhyay under suspension after he was arrested for allegedly taking bribes. Earlier, it was reported that an IAS officer in Bhubaneswar was arrested for allegedly taking bribes. The bureaucrat, Binay Ketan Upadhyay, was serving as the Director of Odisha's Horticulture Department.

A complaint was filed against the officer, following which the state vigilance department carried out an investigation and arrested Upadhyay. The officer was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe to pass bills of the Horticulture Department of the Odisha government.

After getting the information (complaint against him) through State Government's 'Mo Sarkar' feedback system, the vigilance department trapped Upadhyay. Odisha government had recently launched 'Mo Sarkar', a feedback-based governance initiative to make system people-centric. After his arrest, his house was also searched.

Upadhyay is a 2009 batch IAS officer. (ANI)

