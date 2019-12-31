Meerut: Bounty of Rs 20 K declared on 3 persons accused of firing on police during anti-CAA protests
Police have announced a bounty of Rs 20,000 each on three persons who are accused of firing on police during the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act on December 20.
Police have announced a bounty of Rs 20,000 each on three persons who are accused of firing on police during the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act on December 20. "Three people are accused of firing on police during the protest. They have been identified on the basis of video footages. Bounty of Rs 20,000 is declared on their head," said SSP Meerut, Ajay Sahani.
"On the basis of photographs and videos of the incident that took place on December 20, many people have been identified and names of 50-60 people are included in the investigation. We are getting the Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) issued against them from Court and their properties are being mortgaged. Protests against the CAA turned violent in several parts of Uttar Pradesh with incidences of vandalism and arson by the protesters (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Meerut
- Citizenship Amendment Act
- Court
- Uttar Pradesh
ALSO READ
Internet services to remain suspended in Meerut till 5 pm today
Meerut Police clarifies Solicitor General Mehta's statement in SC on violence
Of the five casualties, two reported from Bijnore, one each from Firozabad, Sambhal, Meerut: UP DGP.
Six cases registered, 24 persons identified in anti-CAA protests: Meerut DM
UP: Internet services suspended in Meerut, Bareilly