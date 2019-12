French junior economy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Tuesday that she was "very surprised" by news that Carlos Ghosn had left Japan and flown to Lebanon, adding she had heard of it via the media. Pannier-Runacher also told France Inter radio that, regarding Ghosn, no-one was above the law but Ghosn would be able to get French consular support as a French citizen.

Ousted Nissan boss Ghosn confirmed he had fled to Lebanon, saying he would not be "held hostage" by a "rigged" justice system and raising questions about how one of the world's most-recognized executives escaped Japan months before his trial.

