U.S. Baghdad ambassador evacuated from embassy amid protests - Iraqi officials

The U.S. ambassador and other staff have been evacuated from the embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad as protests rage outside, two Iraqi Foreign Ministry officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

The ambassador and staff left out of security concerns. One official said a few embassy protection staff remained. Thousands of protesters and militia fighters gathered on Tuesday outside the main gate of the embassy compound to condemn U.S. airstrikes on bases belonging to an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.