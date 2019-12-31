Man gets life imprisonment for killing girlfriend in Thane

A 25-year-old man was on Tuesday sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Maharashtra's Thane for killing his girlfriend as he doubted her character. District Judge VY Jadhav held Swapnil alias Babu Hanuman Jadhav guilty under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape) and also fined him Rs 30,000.

The victim, who was 18 at the time, and Jadhav, a lift mechanic, lived in the same locality in Mumbra here and were in love, said Additional Public Prosecutor Sanjay More. "He used to doubt her character and would also take objection to phone calls the victim used to get from a friend.

On April 29, 2014, Jadhav took the victim to a hillock and stabbed her several times and left her to die there. Her sister found her there," he said. More said Jadhav had earlier raped her and also forced her to undergo and abortion..

