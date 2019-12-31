Left Menu
Anti-CAA violence: Four granted bail by Delhi court

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to four people arrested in connection with recent violent protests in the national capital against the amended Citizenship Act. Additional District Judge Brijesh Garg granted interim bail for three weeks on medical grounds to Yusuf Ali and Moinuddin, arrested in connection with the violent protests in Seelampur here, to enable them to get medical treatment.

The court also granted regular bail to two other accused -- Sajid and Daniyal -- arrested in connection with the violence at Zafarabad here, subject to their furnishing a bond of Rs 35,000 each and a surety of like amount. The other bail conditions imposed by the court on Sajid and Daniyal were to cooperate with the investigation, not influence or intimidate the witnesses and to appear before the investigating officer or SHO concerned every 15 days for the next six months.

The court had on Monday reserved its order on their bail pleas. Ali and Moinuddin, represented by advocates were granted the relief subject to each of them furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 with a surety of like amount.

They were directed by the court not to leave Delhi and mark their attendance at Seelampur police station at 2pm every Monday. The court passed the order after the additional public prosecutor in the matter said that there was no objection to the accused being released on bail for medical treatment as it would also enable the SIT, Crime Branch, to conduct further investigation and file a detailed report.

The court asked Ali, who suffers from hypothyroidism and was getting regular fits in Mandoli Jail, to avail treatment at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Applied Science (IHBAS) immediately after his release. Moinuddin, who had suffered a "blast injury" to his right hand leading to loss of his thumb and several fractures, was directed by the court to get himself medically examined at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here immediately after being released.

According to his lawyer, the injuries were allegedly due to lathi-charge on him. However, the police contended that he injured himself while hurling a petrol bomb during the protests. In a separate matter relating to bail applications of 11 accused in the violence at Seemapuri here, the court adjourned the hearing to January 6 along with the bail plea of Nazim -- an accused in the violence at Dayalpuri here.

During the hearing, the court was informed by the police that investigation of all cases of violence related to the protests in Delhi have been transferred to an SIT of Crime Branch and sought more time for filing a report. The court had sent 14 people arrested in connection with violent protests at various places in north-east Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act to 14-day judicial custody.

