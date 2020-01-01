Left Menu
Forces deployed in red zone asked to complete tasks and operations which were left in 2019

Security forces deployed in the Naxals area have been asked to promptly complete all tasks which were supposed to be completed in the year 2019.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 01-01-2020 13:46 IST
  Created: 01-01-2020 13:46 IST
Home Affairs' advisor K Vijay Kumar. File Photo. Image Credit: ANI

Security forces deployed in the Naxals area have been asked to promptly complete all tasks which were supposed to be completed in the year 2019. In a recent meeting chaired by Ministry of Home Affairs' advisor K Vijay Kumar, he has told security forces that due to elections in different states last year, tasks which were left incomplete due to diversion of deployment must be completed this year, sources claimed.

These tasks include setup of new camps in Naxal areas, operations, infrastructural development in red zone etc. Sources claimed that due to heavy rain and election duties, several planned operations couldn't be completed which will be completed this year.

"The advisor in his meeting discussed the strategy to curb Naxalism as well as increase development projects in the red zone. He also asked security to work as per the direction of Government of India of wiping of Naxalism by 2022," a senior CRPF official claimed. "In the meeting use latest technology was discussed and he also emphasized on more aggressive intelligence inputs to fight with Naxalism," the official said.

There are multiple inputs that Naxals are trying to stop road building and other infrastructural development which forces are carrying out in the red zone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

