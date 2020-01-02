PM Modi to participate in various programmes in Karnataka today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will take part in various programmes in the state of Karnataka, including a visit to Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru. PM Modi's Tumakuru visit is part of his two-day visit to Karnataka from January 2-3.

During the Siddaganga Mutt visit, Modi is slated to unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone for a memorial museum of Shri Shri Shivakumar Swamiji. Earlier, a PMO release said that the Prime Minister will offer prayers and also plant a sapling at the Mutt.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other dignitaries including Siddalingeshwara Swamy will be present on the occasion. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

