Seelampur CAA violence: Court extends judicial custody of 14 accused till Jan 16

Two days after the two accused in Seelampur violence case were let out on bail, a Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of 14 others. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vinod Kumar Gautam remanded them to judicial custody till January 16.

The Delhi Police had arrested 16 people after a protest in Delhi's Seelampur area against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent on December 17. The protesters had allegedly clashed with policemen and vandalised three buses during the protest. Many people were also injured in the incident.

Subsequently, the court sent them to 14-day judicial custody a day later. Two accused were granted interim bail on the medical ground earlier while others were produced before the court today at the end of their remand period. The Crime Branch is handling all the matters pertaining to violence, which had recently erupted in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

