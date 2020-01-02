Turkish parliament approves bill allowing Libya troop deployment
Turkey's parliament on Thursday passed a bill that allows troop deployment to Libya, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said, paving the way for increased military cooperation despite criticism from opposition lawmakers.
Sentop said the legislation passed with a 325-184 vote in the parliament, where President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party and its nationalist allies hold a majority. All major opposition parties in the assembly voted against the bill.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
