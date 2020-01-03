Manner in which nation celebrated science and space program will be etched in memory: PM on Chandrayaan-2 mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he will always remember the manner in which the nation "celebrated science, the space program and the strengths of scientists" during the Chandrayaan-2 mission in September last year. "I am very happy that one of my first programmes at the start of the New Year and new decade is linked to science, technology and innovation. This programme is happening in Bengaluru, a city associated with science and innovation," Prime Minister Modi said here while addressing the 107th session of Indian Science Congress.

"The last time I had come to Bengaluru was when the eyes of the nation were set on Chandrayaan-2. That time, the manner in which our nation celebrated science, our space program and the strengths of our scientists will always be a part of my memory," he said. He went on to add, "When we start the year 2020 with positivity and optimism of science and technology-driven development, we take one more step in fulfilling our dream."

In September last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the nation from ISRO Control Centre here, after ISRO lost communication with 'Vikram' lander of Chandrayaan 2 moments before it was preparing to make a soft-landing on the south pole region of the Moon. "Don't lose hope. Be courageous. There are ups and downs in life. What you all have done is not a small thing. You have done a great service to the country, science and mankind. I am with you. I wish you all the best," the Prime Minister had told the scientists. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.