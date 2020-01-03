Nityanand Rai hits out at opposition parties for opposing CAA

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai on Friday hit out on opposition parties for dissenting the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that those opposing CAA are basically against OBCs and its leader Narendra Modi. Nityanand Rai while speaking at BJP OBC Morcha program in Delhi, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the decision to scrap Article 370.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the government scrapped Article 370 that was pending from 70 years and it happened because today, Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister and he is the leader of OBCs." The MoS Home attacked the "sympathisers of terrorist groups" and said that "those who will support terrorist either they will go to jail or Jahannum (hell)."

Today, BJP OBC Morcha Delhi organised a program in Civic Centre Delhi to unite the different cast of OBCs to prepare for upcoming Delhi Assembly Election. MoS Home Nityanand Rai and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya attended the program. (ANI)

