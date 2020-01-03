Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss deliver U.S. message to Iran over Soleimani killing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bern
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 18:37 IST
Swiss deliver U.S. message to Iran over Soleimani killing
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

A Swiss diplomat delivered a message from the United States to Iran on Friday over the U.S. killing of senior Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, the Swiss foreign ministry said.

"The chargé d'affaires was informed of Iran's position and in turn delivered the message of the United States," the ministry said in an emailed response to a Reuters query, without elaborating.

Switzerland represents the interests of the United States in Iran, allowing the two countries to maintain a diplomatic channel of communication.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

2 workers die, 17 hurt in Cambodian building collapse

A building under construction in southern Cambodia collapsed Friday, killing at least two workers and trapping others inside, police said. The seven-story building in the coastal province of Kep collapsed while about 20 workers were inside....

J-K Cong demands full statehood with adequate legal safeguards

The Congress in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reiterated its demand of full statehood with adequate legal and constitutional safeguards for the protection of the rights of locals in government land and jobs. On the Centre mulling incorporatin...

Underage rape probe opened into French author Matzneff

Paris prosecutors on Friday opened a rape investigation into author Gabriel Matzneff, a day after the publication of a book detailing his sexual relationship with a girl of 14 over three decades ago. The case has attracted huge interest in ...

Sebi modifies ratings withdrawal norms

Credit rating agencies can downgrade the rating assigned to firms or instruments to non-investment grade with issuer not cooperating INC status, if an issuer has all the outstanding ratings as non-cooperative for over 6 months, regulator Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020