Iran to take international legal measures against U.S. for Soleimani's killing - TV

Iran will launch legal measures at the international level to hold the United States to account for the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, Tehran's most prominent military commander, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told state TV on Friday.

"It was clearly a terrorist action ... Iran will launch various legal measures at the international level to hold America to account for Soleimani's assassination," Zarif said.

