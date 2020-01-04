DRI Hyderabad zone seizes gold worth Rs 89 lakhs, one arrested

Acting on the basis of specific intelligence, a team of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) from the Hyderabad zonal unit arrested a person and seized 2.2 kilograms of smuggled gold from his possession. The gold seized from the accused was valued at around Rs 89,18,800 in the market.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had received the smuggled gold in Chennai and was supposed to deliver it to a person in Hyderabad. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

