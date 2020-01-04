Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 6-Judges struggle over Trump bid to block McGahn congressional testimony

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 01:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 01:43 IST
UPDATE 6-Judges struggle over Trump bid to block McGahn congressional testimony

U.S. appeals court judges on Friday appeared skeptical about broad legal arguments by President Donald Trump's administration seeking to block a former White House lawyer from testifying to Congress as part of the impeachment effort against Trump, but also seemed wary about stepping into the heated political fight.

Judge Thomas Griffith asked tough questions of the Justice Department lawyer who argued on the administration's behalf and the lawyer for the Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee that subpoenaed former White House Counsel Don McGahn, and could be the pivotal vote in deciding the case. The case was heard by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Griffith questioned whether the court should decide the case at all, in part because McGahn's testimony is not key to the two articles of impeachment against Trump approved by the House on Dec. 18.

Griffith, a Republican appointee, and Judge Judith Rogers, a Democratic appointee, questioned the administration's arguments that the House panel lacks legal standing to enforce its subpoena and that senior presidential advisers are "absolutely immune" from being forced to testify to Congress about official acts. The other judge, Republican appointee Karen Henderson, said little.

The committee filed suit in August seeking to enforce its April subpoena for McGahn to testify about Trump's efforts to impede former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation that documented Russian interference in the 2016 election and numerous contacts between Trump's campaign and Moscow. The arguments came in the administration's appeal of U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Nov. 25 ruling that McGahn must comply with the subpoena.

A second three-judge panel, with Griffith and Rogers joined by Trump appointee Neomi Rao, also appeared conflicted as it heard arguments in a separate lawsuit by the same committee seeking access to grand jury evidence from Mueller's inquiry. Griffith asked whether there has ever been such "broad scale defiance" of congressional requests in U.S. history as Trump's administration has exhibited. It directed current and former officials not to comply with congressional subpoenas for testimony and documents. McGahn, who left his post in October 2018, defied the subpoena but has said he would testify if ordered by a court.

Griffith noted that the Supreme Court has previously said legislatures can have legal standing in such cases. The committee sued a month before the House launched its impeachment inquiry against the Republican president centering on his request that Ukraine investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden and his son.

Griffith noted that McGahn was "long gone" from the White House when the Ukraine controversy unfolded and the judge appeared skeptical over some claims by House lawyer Megan Barbero. "I wonder if we should be involved with this dispute at all," Griffith said.

'THE TOUGH QUESTION' Congress has other means to leverage executive branch cooperation such as refusing to fund the government, Griffith said.

"The question is whether the Constitution allows you to pull the courts ... into this dispute, which historically has been fought out - duked out - between the political branches. To me that's the tough question," Griffith added. Rogers added that if the House cannot enforce subpoenas, its "critical power in terms of checking abuse of presidential power" would be stymied. Rogers appeared to reject the administration's suggestion that courts have no role in enforcing such subpoenas, saying the Supreme Court has recognized such a role in some cases.

"That's what I think we are struggling with here," Rogers added. The House passed two articles of impeachment - formal charges - accusing Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, setting up a trial in the Republican-led Senate to determine whether to remove him from office. Trump has denied wrongdoing.

House lawyers have said McGahn's testimony remains vital to the impeachment proceedings and could affect strategy for the Senate trial. The House has not ruled out McGahn's testimony or the Mueller grand jury material prompting additional articles of impeachment. It was unclear whether the judges would rule in the two cases before the Senate impeachment trial. Their rulings could be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ultimately may decide the disputes.

McGahn told Mueller's team that Trump repeatedly instructed him to have the special counsel ousted and then told him to deny having been so instructed when word of the action emerged in news reports. McGahn did not carry out either instruction. The second case involved the administration's appeal of a judge's October ruling that the Mueller grand jury information should be provided to lawmakers. The Justice Department argued that by law the material must be kept confidential.

House lawyer Douglas Letter stressed the importance of courts deciding such disputes, saying it avoids further conflict between branches of government. Absent court action, he raised the hypothetical of a "gun battle" between the House sergeant-at-arms and Attorney General William Barr's security detail if the Justice Department refused to hand over the material. Based on questions posed by the judges, the court might consider sending that case back to a lower court for more analysis specifying the exact material sought by lawmakers and their reasons for wanting it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Iran's Soleimani and Iraq's Muhandis killed in air strike -militia spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib 'untouched and undamaged': Pak govt

Pakistan on Friday rejected reports that Gurdwara Nanakana Sahib near Lahore was desecrated by certain groups. Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, also known as the Gurdwara Janam Asthan, is the site where the first Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Nanak, was b...

Netanyahu supports Trump after Iran's Soleimani killed in US airstrike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday came out in the support of Trump administration for carrying out the strike near Baghdads international airport which led to the killing of Irans elite IRGC Qassem Soleimani, saying that T...

Soleimani planned to attack U.S. personnel in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, elsewhere -Trump administration official

Qassem Soleimani, Tehrans most prominent military commander, was planning imminent attacks on U.S. diplomats and armed forces in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and elsewhere in the Middle East, a senior Trump administration official said on Friday.Th...

Health News Roundup: Trump administration restricts e-cigarette flavors; Mental health declining among U.S. adults and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Trump administration restricts some e-cigarette flavorsThe Trump administration on Thursday announced a ban on some popular e-cigarette flavors, including fruit and mint, to curb rising t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020