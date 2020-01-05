Former LS MP Kamal Singh passes away in Buxar

Kamal Singh, former MP and the ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Dumraon in Bihar's Buxar district, passed away on Sunday morning at his residence here. Singh's son Chandravijay Singh said that his father was ailing for last six years.

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey expressed his condolences on the death of Kamal Singh. Born on September 29, 1926, Kamal Singh was a member of Parliament from 1952 to 1962. (ANI)

