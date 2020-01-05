Local court slaps additional charges on nine anti-CAA protesters in Kairana

Nine people including a village head, who were arrested last month following protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, have been slapped with additional charges by a local court in Kairana town of Shamli district, police said. According to Kairana station house officer Yashpal Dhama, the nine persons were arrested on December 19 for charges of apprehension of breach of peace.

On Saturday, the court booked them under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code and sent them to jail under judicial custody. The arrested persons are Mamor gram pradhan Nooruddin, Sarver, Afsar, Zahid, Sajid, Sajjad, Waseem, Pervaiz and Sarver Hasan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.