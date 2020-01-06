Turkey's Erdogan says making Iraq theatre of US-Iran tension hurts stability
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that making Iraq a conflict zone in terms of U.S.-Iran tensions was damaging stability in the region.
In a broadcast interview with CNN Turk, Erdogan said Turkey was monitoring with concern the risks arising from the killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani by a U.S. drone on Friday. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
