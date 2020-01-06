Turkish military units moving to Libya, Erdogan says

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkish military units had started moving to Libya to support Fayez al-Serraj's internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli.

Speaking in an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk, Erdogan said Turkey was also sending senior military personnel.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.