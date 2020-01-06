Turkish military units moving to Libya, Erdogan says
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkish military units had started moving to Libya to support Fayez al-Serraj's internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli.
Speaking in an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk, Erdogan said Turkey was also sending senior military personnel.
(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Turkish
- Libya
- Tripoli
- Ezgi Erkoyun
- Kevin Liffey
ALSO READ
Libyan National Army forces seizes ship with Turkish crew off Libya's coast
Libya's eastern forces seize Turkish-crewed ship
UPDATE 1-Erdogan says Turkey will increase military support to Libya if necessary
Turkey says it will stand by Libyan government until peace established
Erdogan says Turkey will increase military support to Libya if necessary