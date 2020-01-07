Saudi deputy defence minister met Pompeo, discussed stability in the region -tweet
Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said in a tweet on Tuesday he met U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and discussed events in the region, along with efforts to maintain regional and international peace and stability.
The meeting comes after the killing of a top Iranian military commander, Qassem Soleimani, in a U.S. drone strike on Friday at Baghdad airport that has sparked a major escalation of regional tensions.
