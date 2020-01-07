Body of Iranian commander killed in U.S. strike arrives for burial -agency
The body of the senior Iranian military commander killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq last week has arrived in the southeastern city of Kerman, the official IRNA news agency said on Tuesday.
State TV broadcast live images of thousands of people in the streets of Kerman, many dressed in black, to mourn the death of Qassem Soleimani, the slain commander.
