Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank's cooperation needed to implement welfare schemes, says Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday sought the cooperation of banks for successfully implementing all welfare schemes in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 23:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 23:38 IST
Bank's cooperation needed to implement welfare schemes, says Andhra CM
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the meeting of bankers on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday sought the cooperation of banks for successfully implementing all welfare schemes in the state. The Chief Minister, addressing the 209th state-level bankers' meeting here, said that the banks were helpful to the government in the implementation of welfare programmes by transferring funds to the unencumbered accounts of the weaker sections."

"Rythu Bharosa centres are being set up near the village secretariats to create awareness aiming the farmers. The government was giving guarantee to the centres for providing quality seed, pesticides and fertilizer to the farmers," Reddy was quoted in a statement. Reddy said that over Rs 15,000 crore was transferred to the accounts of farmers, auto and taxi drivers, fishermen, weavers, Agri-gold victims and to the beneficiaries of Law Nestham Scheme so far.

He said that an amount of around Rs 6,500 crore will also be transferred to the mothers of children to encourage them to send their wards to school as part of Amma Vodi programme. He said the banks should come to the aid of small-scale and medium industries and efforts should be made to revitalise accounts under the YSR Navodaya scheme.

Chief Minister Reddy said that the previous government had failed to implement the promises it made but the present government was moving forward to implement all the schemes for the uplift of the downtrodden sections of the society. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Muthoot finance company MD injured in attack in Kerala

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

Intel's Mobileye demos autonomous car equipped only with cameras, no other sensors

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Canadian Space Technology Startup SkyWatch Raises $7.5M USD ($10M CAD) to Make Satellite Data Easily Accessible

&#160;SkyWatch Space Applications Inc. SkyWatch, a Waterloo-based space technology startup, announced&#160;it has completed a 7.5M USD10M CAD Series A round of financing to provide companies with affordable and reliable access to satellite ...

France advises French nationals against going to Iran

France on Tuesday warned its nationals against traveling to Iran, citing an extremely volatile security situation. The Foreign Ministry is also advising French nationals that could not temporarily leave Iran to be extremely cautious.It is r...

U.S., European regulators to meet with Boeing this week on 737 MAX software audit

U.S. and European aviation safety regulators will meet with Boeing this week in an effort to complete a 737 MAX software documentation audit - a key step toward the grounded planes eventual return to service.The European Union Aviation Safe...

UPDATE 1-Iraq has received U.S. letter regarding troop withdrawal -PM

The Iraqi military joint operations command has received a letter from the U.S. army concerning a possible withdrawal of its troops from the country, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Tuesday.The letters English and Arabic language ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020