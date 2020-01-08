Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC restrains release of Rajinikanth starrer Darbar in Malaysia

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 11:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 11:56 IST
HC restrains release of Rajinikanth starrer Darbar in Malaysia

The Madras High Court on Tuesday cleared the release of superstar Rajinikanth starrer 'Darbar' worldwide, barring in Malaysia in view of a financial dispute raised by a film distributor from that country. Justice G Jeyachandran passed the interim order on a civil suit filed by Malaysia-based DMY Creations SDN BHD seeking to stall the January 9 release of the Tamil film on grounds that its producer Lyca Productions owed it over Rs 23 crore.

The judge said the Darbar can be released in Malayasia if the producer furnished a bank guarantee to the tune of Rs.4.90 crore in the name of the Registrar General of the court or deposit the amount into the credit of the suit. He had on January 3 reserved orders on the suit after hearing arguments.

DMY Creations claimed the dues were in respect of distribution of various Tamil films produced by Lyca including "2.0, "Kaala" and Vadachennai in Malaysia and that the latter had promised to clear it before the release of Darbar, also starring Nayanthara and Suniel Shetty among others. It was also assured first preference for releasing Darbar. But it was learnt that Lyca had been negotiating with some others to give territorial rights in Malaysian region, the applicant had submitted seeking an interim order restraining Lyca from releasing Darbar before settling the dues.

Counsel for Lyca had contended that the claim of the Malaysian firm was 'false' and 'baseless'. The Judge, who perused agreements entered into between the two parties in respect of an earlier film "Kaala" and other communications, in his order said the version of Lyca Productions that the distribution rights for the movie KAALA was fixed as Rs.12 crore was doubtful.

The money still held by Lyca Productions to the Malasian based firm will be Rs. 4,90,85,528/-. This all depends upon whether Rs. 12 crore received by Lyca Productionstowards the outright assignment of exhibiting and distribution right of the movie KAALA or loan advanced for interest. Noting that this issue had to be decided during trial, the judge said as an interim measure, the right of the Malasian firm who has prima facie established his interest has to be protected and restrained Lyca from releasing Darbar in Malasia till the amount is deposited..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

China facial-recognition case puts Big Brother on trial

Facial-recognition technology has become embedded in China, from airports to hotels, e-commerce sites, and even public toilets, but a law professor had enough when asked to scan his face at a safari park. Guo Bing took the wildlife park to ...

RummyCircle com Onboards South-Indian Superstar Kichcha Sudeep as Brand Ambassador

BENGALURU, Jan. 8, 2020 PRNewswire -- Superstar Sudeep Sanjeev joins Indias biggest skill gaming platform- RummyCircle.com as a brand ambassador. The brand today unveils its new marketing campaign SuperEntertainment with a video, to expand...

UPDATE 7-Airlines re-route flights away from Iraq, Iran airspace after missile attack on U.S. troops

Several major airlines said on Wednesday they were re-routing flights to avoid airspace over Iraq and Iran after the Federal Aviation Administration banned U.S. carriers from the area following an Iranian missile attack on U.S.-led forces i...

Cong, left leaders taken into custody for participating in

Leaders of the Congress, CPI and CPM were taken into custody as they staged a sit-in protest on the highway outside the RTC bus station in Vijayawada on Wednesday as part of the nationwide general strike called by various organisations. Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020