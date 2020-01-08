HC restrains release of Rajinikanth starrer Darbar in Malaysia

The Madras High Court on Tuesday cleared the release of superstar Rajinikanth starrer 'Darbar' worldwide, barring in Malaysia in view of a financial dispute raised by a film distributor from that country. Justice G Jeyachandran passed the interim order on a civil suit filed by Malaysia-based DMY Creations SDN BHD seeking to stall the January 9 release of the Tamil film on grounds that its producer Lyca Productions owed it over Rs 23 crore.

The judge said the Darbar can be released in Malayasia if the producer furnished a bank guarantee to the tune of Rs.4.90 crore in the name of the Registrar General of the court or deposit the amount into the credit of the suit. He had on January 3 reserved orders on the suit after hearing arguments.

DMY Creations claimed the dues were in respect of distribution of various Tamil films produced by Lyca including "2.0, "Kaala" and Vadachennai in Malaysia and that the latter had promised to clear it before the release of Darbar, also starring Nayanthara and Suniel Shetty among others. It was also assured first preference for releasing Darbar. But it was learnt that Lyca had been negotiating with some others to give territorial rights in Malaysian region, the applicant had submitted seeking an interim order restraining Lyca from releasing Darbar before settling the dues.

Counsel for Lyca had contended that the claim of the Malaysian firm was 'false' and 'baseless'. The Judge, who perused agreements entered into between the two parties in respect of an earlier film "Kaala" and other communications, in his order said the version of Lyca Productions that the distribution rights for the movie KAALA was fixed as Rs.12 crore was doubtful.

The money still held by Lyca Productions to the Malasian based firm will be Rs. 4,90,85,528/-. This all depends upon whether Rs. 12 crore received by Lyca Productionstowards the outright assignment of exhibiting and distribution right of the movie KAALA or loan advanced for interest. Noting that this issue had to be decided during trial, the judge said as an interim measure, the right of the Malasian firm who has prima facie established his interest has to be protected and restrained Lyca from releasing Darbar in Malasia till the amount is deposited..

