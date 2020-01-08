DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan.7

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8

** BRATISLAVA - European Council President Charles Michel, on an official visit to the Slovakia, meets Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini as he is - 1400 GMT. ** STOCKHOLM - Finland's prime minister, Sanna Marin, to visit Sweden on her first official travel as prime minister. BANGKOK - Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi visits Thailand (final day). CAIRO/DJIBOUTI/ASMARA/GITEGA/HARARE - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Egypt, Djibouti, Eritrea, Burundi and Zimbabwe (to Jan. 13).

PALM SPRINGS, Ca – 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (to Jan. 13). BEIJING - Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith will pay an official visit to China (to Jan. 9). LONDON - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London to discuss the upcoming Brexit negotiations. LONDON - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a speech at the LSE where she will discuss 'building another future for the EU-UK partnership' - 1100 GMT.

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the EU's Sustainable Investment Plan in Brussels. ISTANBUL, Turkey - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 9

** ZAGREB - Joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic, and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel - 1215 GMT. ** NEW DELHI – Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena will visit India (to Jan. 10). MANILA - Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu meets with Philippine counterpart Teodoro Locsin for bilateral talks during his visit to the Philippines - 0300 GMT. LAUSANNE, Switzerland - 2020 Winter Youth Olympics (to Jan 22).

NEW YORK – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to visit New York. ZAGREB - European Commission visits Croatia as the nation starts its Presidency of the Council of the EU (to Jan. 10). - - - - - - - - -

Friday, JANUARY 10 ** BRUSSELS - European Union foreign ministers hold an emergency meeting in Brussels to discuss ways to save the Iran nuclear deal - 1400 GMT. ** TALLINN - Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin to visit Estonia.

** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets the President of the European Council Charles Michel and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel at the Elysee palace - 1200 GMT. JAKARTA - Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu visits Indonesia.

BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2020 (to Jan. 19). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11 ** CAIRO - President of the European Council Charles Michel travels to Cairo to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi. MOSCOW - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is to make a working visit to Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 9th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. TAIWAN - Taiwanese Legislative Yuan election.

TAIWAN – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 12 ** RIYADH/MUSCAT/ABU DHABI - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates - (to Jam. 15) ** BRUSSELS - President of the European Council Charles Michel meets with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz - 1630 GMT. MOSCOW - Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, will visit Uzbekistan (to Jan. 13).

HAITI - 10th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 13

** WASHINGTON D.C.- The Foreign Ministers of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan plan to meet in Washington to resolve their dispute over a massive dam project on the Blue Nile in Ethiopia - 1900 GMT. ABU DHABI - International Water Summit 2020 (to Jan. 16).

ABU DHABI - World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2020 (to Jan. 16). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 14

** COLOMBO - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena - 0530 GMT. MOSCOW - Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves on his first-ever visit to Russia (to Jan. 17).

STRASBOURG, France - European Commission's vice-presidents, Vera Jourova and Dubravka Suica, present the bloc's executive plan for its Conference on the Future of Europe. TUNISIA – 9th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the EU's Sustainable Investment Plan in Brussels.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15

MOSCOW - The Gaidar Forum 2020 (to Jan. 16). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 17

BRUSSELS - Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes speaks at conference in Brussels - 1100 GMT. Paris - OECD ministerial meeting on migration. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JANUARY 20 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 21 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting

DAVOS, Switzerland - 2020 World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos. (to Jan. 24) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the "Review of the Stability and Growth Pact." - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, January 23 ZAGREB, Croatia — EU informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers (to Jan. 24). JERUSALEM – Charles, Prince of Wales, to visit Israel and attend the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem at the invitation of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, January 24

** BETHLEHEM - Britain's Prince Charles visits Bethlehem, meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25 EGYPT – 9th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, which marked a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 26

LOS ANGELES - 2020 Grammy Awards - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 28 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. TUESDAY - Costa Book of the Year will be announced. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29 GREECE - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets French President Emmanuel Macron. BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Vice-President Sefcovic present the executive's 2020 work programme in Brussels.

BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell presents the EU's enlargement methodology. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1 NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES - 2020 Writers Guild Awards

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2 GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4 GLOBAL - World Cancer Day.

SAPPORO, Japan – 2020 Sapporo Snow Festival (to Feb. 11). BERLIN - European Police Congress (To Feb. 5) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5 BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager holds debate with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell on the European Defence in Brussels.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6

GLOBAL - International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation 2020 - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8

VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 25). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11

GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2020 - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13 BEIRUT - 12th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah.

GLOBAL - World Radio Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14

GLOBAL - Valentine's Day. BEIRUT - 15th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri.

LONDON - London Fashion Week February 2020 (to Feb. 18). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17 PRISTINA - 12th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18 LONDON - The BRIT Awards 2020

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20

BERLIN – 70th Berlin International Film Festival (to Mar. 1). VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2020 - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21 RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 26). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22 RIYADH - G20 finance ministers, central bank governors meeting in Riyadh (to Feb. 23). TOGO - Referendum. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25

NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras 2020 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 5 VIENNA - 178th (Extraordinary) Meeting of the OPEC Conference. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 6 VIENNA - 8th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

