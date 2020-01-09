Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone bond yields at one-week highs as U.S.-Iran fears abate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 13:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 13:35 IST
Euro zone bond yields at one-week highs as U.S.-Iran fears abate
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Government borrowing costs rose across the eurozone to one-week highs on Thursday, reflecting easing tensions between the United States and Iran. U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday tempered days of angry rhetoric and suggested Iran was "standing down" after it fired missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq, as both sides looked to defuse a crisis over the U.S. killing of an Iranian general.

Higher-rated eurozone bonds like the German Bund considered a refuge during times of uncertainty, have benefited in recent days from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. But bonds were already starting to give up the gains in price on Wednesday, pushing yields higher, as perceptions grew that a more serious conflict would be avoided.

And in early Thursday trade, 10-year bond yields across the euro area rose to one-week highs. The benchmark German Bund yield was almost 4 basis points higher on the day at -0.22%, but still below last week's seven-month highs. As geopolitical worries receded, analysts said growing bond supply might play a greater role in the market's direction.

"While Trump seems to be trying to somewhat diffuse the situation, we would remain cautious for the time being," said Peter McCallum, a rates strategist at Mizuho in London. "Yet unless anything tangible takes place, there's the risk that this saga falls to the back of the market's mind and the onslaught of supply takes more of an effect on rates."

Eurozone governments have sold bonds this week at auctions or through syndicated bond deals, as issuance picked up at the start of the year. France on Thursday is expected to sell 8 billion to 9.5 billion euros of long-dated debt at auction.

Spain also holds a bond auction, which could be a test of investor appetite after Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez won parliamentary backing on Tuesday for Spain's first coalition government in decades, ending a long political stalemate. Both Ireland and Portugal sold long-dated bonds via a syndicate of banks on Wednesday in deals that saw strong investor demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Majority support ban on fishing of endangered species, govt subsidies: Survey

A large majority of seafood consumers across the world, including in India, support a ban on fishing of endangered species altogether, while a majority is also in support of banning government subsidies to fisheries contributing to overfish...

Facebook riles tiny Oregon town with plan for undersea cable

A battle playing out in a tiny Oregon town with no stoplights or cellphone service is pitting residents against one of the worlds biggest tech companies. Locals in coastal Tierra del Mar are trying to stop Facebook from using property in th...

NPR form asking for six new details, won't allow the exercise:

NPR form asking for six new details, wont allow the exerciseWest Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at a rally against CAA....

Home Secy, Delhi Police chief to appear before Parliamentary panel

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik will likely appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Home Affairs on January 13, over the rising menace of crime in the national capital. Bhal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020