Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand's fugitive ex-PM siblings tout new DNA venture at Vegas expo

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 18:34 IST
Thailand's fugitive ex-PM siblings tout new DNA venture at Vegas expo
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

They are both former prime ministers and officially Thailand's most-wanted siblings, but in exile abroad, ousted Thai leader Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister Yingluck have turned to the more modest task of promoting a DNA nutrition app at a convention in Las Vegas. The pair appeared on Wednesday at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in Vegas, an annual technology and electronics industry expo running from Jan. 7-10, to promote one of their investments.

They were photographed at the booth of DNANudge, a company that uses a cheek swab containing a person's DNA to recommend dietary choices, according to its website. "My brother and I are here at Consumer Electronic Show 2020 (CES 2020) Las Vegas, the United States, launching our business we invested (in) and just launched in London," Yingluck said in a post on Twitter.

Back home in Thailand, both had been ousted during military coups, Thaksin in 2006, and his sister in 2014. The 2014 coup maker is the Southeast Asian nation's current prime minister, Prayuth Chan-Ocha.

The pro-Thaksin Pheu Thai party is currently the largest opposition party in Thailand. Thaksin, a former telecommunications tycoon, said he had been working on DNANudge with its founders for the past three years.

"I'm of advanced age and don't want to invest in something too big ... but we think this product can really change the world," 70-year-old Thaksin said in a video on Facebook. Thaksin and Yingluck, who occasionally write posts on social media to engage their followers, are in self-exile from Thailand to avoid corruption convictions they say are politically motivated.

Thaksin, who was prime minister from 2001 to 2006, was found guilty of corruption in 2008. Yingluck, who is 52, was prime minister from 2011 to 2014 and was found guilty of dereliction of duty in a failed rice subsidy program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Carlos Ghosn says will fully cooperate with Lebanese judiciary -broadcaster LBCI

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said he will fully cooperate with Lebanons judiciary in comments to broadcaster LBCI on Thursday, adding he was more comfortable with it than Japans judiciary.Ghosn said it was natural that Japanese would be ...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Politicians and athletes should keep politics out of this years Tokyo Olympic Games to protect the events neutrality and its status as a peaceful meeting place, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Thursday. TENNIS-...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. weekly jobless claims fall, but labor market momentum waning

New applications for U.S. jobless benefits fell more than expected last week, but the labor market appears to be cooling, with the number of Americans on unemployment rolls surging to more than a 1-12-year high at the end of 2019. Initial c...

UPDATE 1-Boris Johnson "one of Europe's bravest politicians" -Hungarian PM Orban

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is one of Europes bravest politicians and the European Union should aim for strong strategic relations with Britain after it leaves the bloc, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday. He sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020