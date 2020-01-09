Six ex-Punjab cops convicted in 27-yr-old disappearance case

Six former Punjab police officials were on Thursday held guilty by the CBI court here in a 27-year-old case of disappearance of six members of a family from Tarn Taran district. Mohali's Special Judge Karunesh Kumar sentenced former Inspector Suba Singh, and sub-inspectors Bikramjit Singh and Sukhdev Singh to ten years in jail while another Sub- Inspector Sukhdev Raj Joshi was sentenced to five years in jail.

The special judge also sentenced Sub Inspector Lakha Singh and Assistant Sub Inspector Suba Singh to two years in jail. PTI CHS VSD

