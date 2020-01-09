Left Menu
Delhi court directs Tihar Jail authorities to provide treatment to Chandrashekhar Azad at AIIMS

A Delhi court has directed Tihar jail authorities to provide treatment to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for polycythemia, a blood related medical condition.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court has directed Tihar jail authorities to provide treatment to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for polycythemia, a blood related medical condition. The Court said it is the duty of the state to preserve life, whether a person is incarcerated or outside prison.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arul Verma expressed his displeasure that despite being aware of the accused's condition he was not given proper treatment for it. The jail authorities embarked on a quest to give him ordinary medication and none of them relates to polycythemia. Verma in his order said, "The sum and substance of the matter is that there is a report on record of two doctors from the department of haematology AIIMS, who have categorically stated that as per their clinical assessment the accused has polycythemia. The court directs the jail authorities to give the requisite treatment to Bhim Army Chief for Polycythemia. The court said that it is the duty of the state to preserve life, whether a person is incarcerated or outside prisons."

Azad's lawyer Mehmood Pracha said that "His symptoms like blurred vision etc show that he has acute Polycythemia. He is Bhim Army Chief and not a hardcore criminal, he's a political prisoner. The jail authorities don't know how to treat it. I'm not asking for bail." The medical officer's report claimed that Azad's vitals were stable.

He said that Azad had continuously complained of different medical issues, which show that his condition was deteriorating. The jail medical officer has submitted that Azad can't seek treatment only through AIIMS. He said that tests need to be done to ensure that Bhim Army Chief does have polycythemia.

Jail authority has said Azad was reviewed in dispensary regarding a couple of symptoms and he was given the required attention. Yesterday the matter was heard by CMM Verma and the court has passed an interim order that Azad should be given urgent medical care if needed. (ANI)

