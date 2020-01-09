Left Menu
India to soon take measures to ease NRI investment: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the Indian government will soon take measures to facilitate ease of NRI investment in the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 22:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 22:49 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressing an event in New Delhi on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the Indian government will soon take measures to facilitate ease of NRI investment in the country. "This is very much on the radar of the government. We hope to take measure soon to facilitate ease by non-residential Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origins (PIOs). You should expect to see some more news in this regard in a very short while," Jaishankar said on the issue of simple and single window clearance for NRI investment.

"We as a country and as a government would definitely like to see the NRIs invest metaphorically and literally in India in a bigger way," he added. The diplomat also said that when the NRI portfolio investment scheme was merged with the foreign portfolio investment scheme, last year, the purpose was actually to help the Diaspora, as part of Ease of Doing Business.

"They say the investment is the ultimate act of faith and we know that you have faith in India. We're very confident that will reflect in greater investment and we'll work out channels that are convenient for you," he stressed. Meanwhile, the minister further assured the Diaspora that the Indian government is currently working on measures to find a solution regarding their participation in Indian polls

"We'll try to find a solution that works for everybody. We do recognise that participation in Indian polls is something that Indians in Indian and abroad value very much," Jaishankar said. (ANI)

