Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-UK lawmakers back EU exit deal, turning page on Brexit crisis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 23:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 23:00 IST
UPDATE 2-UK lawmakers back EU exit deal, turning page on Brexit crisis

Lawmakers approved legislation on Thursday which will allow Britain to leave the European Union on Jan. 31 with an exit deal, ending more than three years of tumult over the terms of the unprecedented divorce.

They voted 330 to 231 in favor of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill, which implements an exit deal agreed with the EU last year. That allows Prime Minister Boris Johnson to turn the page on one of Britain's deepest political crises in decades, putting an end to the fears of an immediate disorderly exit that had cast a shadow over the economy and fuelled divisions over the 2016 referendum decision to leave the EU.

"It is time to get Brexit done. This bill does so," Brexit minister Stephen Barclay told lawmakers, summing up hours of debate in parliament. The legislation now heads to parliament's upper chamber and is expected to become law in the coming weeks, leaving enough time to allow Britain to leave at the end of the month with a deal to minimize economic disruption.

In recent years, financial markets have been mesmerized by the twists and turns of Britain's Brexit drama, with its acrimonious negotiations in Brussels, knife-edge votes in parliament and heavy defeats for unstable governments. But after Johnson called a snap election late last year and then won a large majority by promising to deliver Brexit at the end of January, the uncertainty over when and how Britain will leave the EU has largely abated.

The focus has instead turned to upcoming talks on long-term arrangements with the EU that will kick in when a transition period - during which Britain remains subject to EU rules - ends on Dec. 31. Johnson is adamant that the free-trade deal he wants can be negotiated in time, but his EU counterparts are less convinced.

On Wednesday, Johnson met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in London hours after she had made a speech saying it would be "basically impossible" to agree everything by the end of the year. Johnson's opponents, many of whom argued to stop Brexit or give the public another vote, say his approach risks creating another 'no-deal' cliff-edge at the end of the year when the transition period ends.

However, Von der Leyen has indicated that even if a whole deal cannot be negotiated in time, the most important and potentially disruptive parts can be prioritised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Remove curbs on peas, urad imports to meet shortage of pulses: IPGA

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Yechuri, Raja join students as hundreds march from Mandi House to HRD Ministry for JNU VC's ouster

Several prominent Left leaders, including Sitaram Yechuri and D Raja, on Thursday joined hundreds of JNU and other students, who hit the street to protest against the recent violence at JNU and demand resignation of the varsity vice-chancel...

UPDATE 2-Iran mostly likely brought down Ukraine airliner with anti-aircraft missiles -U.S. officials

A Ukraine airliner that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard, was most likely brought down accidentally by Iranian anti-aircraft missiles, U.S. officials said on Thursday.According to satellite data, one U.S. official said, the Uk...

RBI introduces video-based identification process for KYC

The RBI on Thursday amended the KYC norms allowing banks and other lending institutions regulated by it to use Video based Customer Identification Process V-CIP, a move which will help them onboard customers remotely. The V-CIP, which will ...

No talks of tie-up with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, says BJP's Devendra Fadnavis

Categorically denying any alliance between Bharatiya Janata Party and Maharashtra Navniman Sena, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that there was no talk of an alliance with Raj Thackerays MNS. The BJP leader cited v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020