SC asks J-K to review orders imposing curbs within a week, says access to Internet fundamental right
The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review within a week all orders imposing curbs in the Union Territory while holding that access to Internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution. A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana also asked the J-K administration to restore Internet services in institutions providing essential services like hospitals and educational places.
The verdict came on a batch of pleas which challenged curbs imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre's abrogation of provisions of Article 370 on August 5 last year.PTI MNL PKS RKS LLP LLP DV DV
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Article
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Union Territory
- Constitution
- Justice NV Ramana
- MNL
ALSO READ
Real Kashmir defeat Chennai City 2-1 for first win of I League season
This is not a place of terrorism: Farooq Khan urges Bollywood to rekindle its romance with Kashmir
Broadband internet services being restored in Kashmir in phased manner: Ram Madhav
Real Kashmir down Chennai City at home
J&K govt to set up NCDC in Jammu