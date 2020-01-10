Left Menu
PM Modi to take part in various programmes during his two-day Kolkata visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kolkata for two days on January 11 and 12 where he will be taking part in various programmes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kolkata for two days on January 11 and 12 where he will be taking part in various programmes. In a series of tweets today, the Office of the Prime Minister of India (PMO) said, "Prime Minister Modi will visit Kolkata on 11th and 12th January 2020. He will be taking part in various programmes during his visit."

"On January 11, the Prime Minister shall dedicate to the Nation Four Refurbished Heritage Buildings in Kolkata to the Nation," the PMO said. The Prime Minister shall also participate in the grand Sesquicentenary Celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on January 11 and 12.

Prime Minister Modi shall also inaugurate the upgraded Ship Repair Facility of Cochin Kolkata Ship Repair Unit at Netaji Subhas Dry Dock. The Prime Minister shall inaugurate the Full Rake Handling Facility while dedicating the upgraded Railway Infrastructure of Kolkata Dock System of KoPT for smooth cargo movement and improving turnaround time.

The Mechanisation of Berth No.3 at Haldia Dock Complex of KoPT and a proposed riverfront development scheme will also be launched by Prime Minister. He shall also inaugurate Kaushal Vikas Kendra and Pritilata Chhatri Avas for 200 Tribal girl students of Sunderbans, a project undertaken by KoPT with Purvanchal Kalyan Ashram, Gosaba, Sunderbans affiliate to Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram. (ANI)

