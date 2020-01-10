U.S. says any delegation to Iraq would not discuss troop withdrawal

Any delegation the United States would send to Iraq would not discuss the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country, the U.S. State Department said on Friday, saying the force presence there was "appropriate."

"There does, however, need to be a conversation between the U.S. and Iraqi governments not just regarding security, but about our financial, economic, and diplomatic partnership," department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.