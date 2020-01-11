Left Menu
UPDATE 1-U.N. renews Syria cross-border aid operation but halves crossings, length of time

  Reuters
  11-01-2020 05:23 IST
  • Created: 11-01-2020 05:12 IST
UPDATE 1-U.N. renews Syria cross-border aid operation but halves crossings, length of time

The U.N. Security Council on Friday renewed a six-year-long cross-border operation delivering aid to millions of Syrian civilians but the number of crossings and length of authorization were halved to avoid a Russian veto. The 15-member council allowed cross-border aid deliveries to continue from two places in Turkey but dropped crossing points from Iraq and Jordan. It also only renewed the operation for six months instead of a year.

Russia and China abstained and the watering down of the resolution prompted angry abstentions from the United States and Britain. The remaining 11 members voted in favor. The authorization was due to expire at midnight on Friday if the Security Council did not reach a last-minute deal.

The United Nations said 2.7 million people in northwestern Syria and 1.3 million in the northeast relied on aid from the cross-border operations. Council approval is needed because the Syrian government did not consent to cross-border deliveries. Belgium's U.N. Ambassador Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve said the crossing from Iraq was used to deliver medical aid to 1.4 million people. "Today there is no viable alternative to this crossing point," he told the council before the vote.

Britain's U.N. Ambassador Karen Pierce said ahead of the vote that authorizing only two crossing points for six months was "an inadequate response to the situation on the ground." She accused Russia of politicizing the issue. "There are some 1.8 million people at risk in the northeast if we don't find a way to help them. This is winter. One can imagine how dire the situation becomes," Pierce told reporters.

Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia dismissed her concerns. He said the situation had changed dramatically and that Security Council action should reflect that. "All these cries about imminent catastrophe, disaster, which northeast faces, if we close one cross-border point, is totally irrelevant because humanitarian assistance to that region is coming from within Syria," he told reporters ahead of the vote.

The United Nations has said it has no alternative to the cross-border operation but Nebenzia said "alternatives exist" because the area is largely controlled by the Syrian government. Since 2014, the United Nations and aid groups have crossed into Syria from Turkey, Iraq, and Jordan at four places annually authorized by the Security Council.

The council failed last month to extend the operation when Russia vetoed a draft resolution, which would have authorized three crossing points for one year, and then failed to gain enough support for its own rival text that would have allowed two crossings for six months. It was Russia's 14th U.N. Security Council veto since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011.

