Will take action to reclaim PoK if ordered, says Army Chief

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday said that if Indian Army gets an order then it will take appropriate action to reclaim Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). He pointed out that a Parliamentary resolution states that the entire Jammu and Kashmir region is a part of India.

"There is a parliamentary resolution, that entire Jammu and Kashmir region is a part of India. If Parliament wants it, then that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we will take appropriate action," the Army chief said while speaking to the media in Delhi. General Naravane took over as the 28th Chief of the Army Staff on December 30, succeeding General Bipin Rawat who has become India's first Chief of Defence Staff. Naravane previously served as the Vice Chief of Army Staff. (ANI)

