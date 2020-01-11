Left Menu
Case registered under IT Act against Almora resident for sharing child pornography

A case has been registered against one person for allegedly posting the objectionable videos of children on social media.

  Almora (Uttarakhand)
  Updated: 11-01-2020 15:55 IST
Ankush Mishra, Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) Cyber Crime division.. Image Credit: ANI

A case has been registered against one person for allegedly posting the objectionable videos of children on social media. It is registered under the Information Technology (IT) Act on Saturday.

"We got Compact discs related to child pornography sent by an international agency, from Central Government. We traced the location (Almora) with the help of Internet Protocol (IP) Address. We took immediate action and registered a case," Ankush Mishra, Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) Cyber Crime division told ANI. The accused has been charged with Section 67B of the IT Act by the Police, who posted the pornography material on social media between January 5 and May 2 last year.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the children in the video are from another country. Earlier, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) had asked the state government to direct the Uttarakhand police to register a case against the miscreant. After the case was registered a report was then sent to NCRB.

The accused will be questioned by the police soon to unearth more facts. (ANI)

