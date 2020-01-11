US diplomat describes outgoing envoy Harsha Vardhan Shringla as 'Captain of India-US relationship'

Describing the Foreign Secretary-designate, Harsh Vardhan Shringla as the "captain of India-US relationship", a top American diplomat bid farewell to the outgoing Indian Ambassador to the US on Friday (local time). Ambassador Alice Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, made the remarks at a farewell reception for Ambassador Shringla, who is the outgoing Indian Ambassador to the US.

Wells said that Shringla would play an important part in the India-US relations to achieve its potential. "We are delighted that Ambassador Shringla will go on to become Foreign Secretary because in that position we know that we are going to have a captain of the relationship and somebody who will be committed to doing the delicate work that needs to be done to stitch two very important countries together," she said.

US Chief of Protocol Can Henderson hosted a rare reception for Shringla at the Blair House. A reception at this venue for an outgoing envoy is normally reserved only for a few countries and India became one of them. Noting that Shringla arrived in this country exactly a year ago on January 9, Wells said during Shringla's short tenure, he has achieved a high mark in the India-US partnership.

The past year has been an eventful and result-oriented for India-US ties with US President Donald Trump joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Howdy Modi event in Houston to address a strong crowd of around 50,000 people of Indian diaspora. "To this day President Trump discusses this event (Howdy Modi) and how moved he was. And how privileged we are to have a four million person diaspora that provides fuel for this partnership," Wells said.

Shringla said India looks forward to expanding, broadening and deepening the relationship with the US. "I think that's what is important. As we develop and as we move forward. The US is the country that offers us the means and the ability and the capacity to achieve our objectives in developmental terms, technical terms, investment terms and in every way possible. So, as I go back to New Delhi, we look forward to expanding on the relationship, broadening it and deepening it," he said.

The reception was attended by top officials from the White House, Pentagon, State Department, Department of Commerce and the US Trade Representatives. The Embassy of India in the US also tweeted about the reception.

"Chief of @US_Protocol @StateDept hosted a ceremonial farewell reception for Ambassador @HarshShringla at the historic #BlairHouse," the tweet said and referred to some of those who attended the event. Re-tweeting the tweet, Wells wrote, "Saying farewell isn't easy, especially when it's to a valued partner & friend. @HarshShringla, it's been a pleasure working w/ you to make #USIndia relationship the strongest it's ever been. Congrats on FS appointment & looking forward to continuing our partnership." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.