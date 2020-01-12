Irish foreign minister says EU will not be rushed in post-Brexit negotiations - BBC

Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said on Sunday the European Union would not be rushed in negotiations with Britain to thrash out their post-Brexit relationship.

"The European Union will approach this on the basis of getting the best deal possible - a fair and balanced deal to ensure that the UK and the EU can interact as friends in the future - but the EU will not be rushed on this," he told the BBC.

