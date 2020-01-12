Irish foreign minister says EU will not be rushed in post-Brexit negotiations - BBC
Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said on Sunday the European Union would not be rushed in negotiations with Britain to thrash out their post-Brexit relationship.
"The European Union will approach this on the basis of getting the best deal possible - a fair and balanced deal to ensure that the UK and the EU can interact as friends in the future - but the EU will not be rushed on this," he told the BBC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Simon Coveney
- Irish
- Britain
- postBrexit
- BBC
ALSO READ
Briton's rape-murder: Mother tweets to Irish PM on 'slow' Goa
Barack Obama's favourite show is 'Fleabag', 'Irishman', 'Parasite' make it to his film list
Anna Paquin 'incredibly happy' with her tiny role in 'The Irishman'
Irish PM, thousands of others usher in 2020 in Goa
Brexit: PM Johnson vows to take UK out of European Union