Sujit Pandey appointed first Police Commissioner of Lucknow
Additional Director General of Prayagraj zone Sujit Pandey was on Monday appointed the first Police Commissioner of Lucknow.
Additional Director General of Prayagraj zone Sujit Pandey was on Monday appointed the first Police Commissioner of Lucknow. Naveen Arora and Nilabja Choudhary were appointed Joint Police Commissioners of Lucknow.
Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved the proposal to set up the Police Commissionerate system in Lucknow and Noida. "The biggest step towards police reform has been taken by our government today. The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved the proposal to set up police commissioner system in Lucknow and Noida," said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The Chief Minister said that two women officers of Superintendent of Police (SP) and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) ranks are also being appointed to curb crime against women in the new police commissionerates. (ANI)
