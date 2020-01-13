Petition filed in Delhi HC for withdrawing closure of Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh road

A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to withdraw the closure of Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch (between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj) and Okhla underpass. This stretch was closed on December 15 last year in wake of ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The High Court on Friday had refused to entertain a petition seeking removal of police barricades in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area contending that it is causing traffic issues, and demanding that protesters be shifted to some other location. Scores of protesters have been agitating in the area against the CAA and NRC for over a month now.

Barricades have been put in place to keep the stir in control. The road the petitioner has alluded to is widely used by office-goers and other commuters. The Delhi Police has time and again issued an advisory regarding closure or obstruction due to traffic in the area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

