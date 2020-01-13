DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 13

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, JANUARY 13 ** MOSCOW - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar visit Moscow. ** SINGAPORE - Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko will pay an official visit to the Republic of Singapore (to Jan. 14) ** AMMAN - German foreign minister Heiko Maas visits Jordan. ** ABU DHABI - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits UAE. ** ATHENS - Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides visits Athens for talks with Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias - 1100 GMT. ** ANKARA - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte visits Turkey for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan - 1100 GMT.

CAIRO/DJIBOUTI/ASMARA/GITEGA/HARARE - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Egypt, Djibouti, Eritrea, Burundi and Zimbabwe (final day). PALM SPRINGS, Ca – 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (final day).

BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2020 (to Jan. 19). LAUSANNE, Switzerland - 2020 Winter Youth Olympics (to Jan 22).

RIYADH/MUSCAT/ABU DHABI - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates - (to Jan. 15) LUXEMBOURG CITY - The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen meets Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, followed by a joint news conference - 1110 GMT. HONG KONG, China - Uttama Savanayana, Minister of Finance, Thailand, will speak on a panel at the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong - 0120 GMT. WASHINGTON D.C.- The Foreign Ministers of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan plan to meet in Washington to resolve their dispute over a massive dam project on the Blue Nile in Ethiopia - 1900 GMT.

ABU DHABI - International Water Summit 2020 (to Jan. 16). ABU DHABI - World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2020 (to Jan. 16). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 14 ** NEW DELHI - Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will arrive in India amid standoff with U.S. ** NEW DELHI - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit India for foreign policy event.

COLOMBO - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardene during his visit - 0330 GMT. COLOMBO - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena - 0530 GMT.

MOSCOW - Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves on his first-ever visit to Russia (to Jan. 17). STRASBOURG, France - European Commission's vice-presidents, Vera Jourova and Dubravka Suica, present the bloc's executive plan for its Conference on the Future of Europe.

TUNISIA – 9th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the EU's Sustainable Investment Plan in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15 ** STRASBOURG, France - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council head Charles Michel will address lawmakers in Strasbourg regarding rule of law situation in Hungary and Poland - 1400 GMT. ** BEIJING - Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza will pay an official visit to China (to Jan. 19)

TASHKENT - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Uzbekistan (to Jan. 16) MOSCOW - The Gaidar Forum 2020 (to Jan. 16).

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 16

** BEIJING - Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza to meet Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JANUARY 17 NAYPYITAW - Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Myanmar (to Jan. 18)

Paris - OECD ministerial meeting on migration. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JANUARY 19 ** BERLIN - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a one-day visit to Germany. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JANUARY 20 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 21 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting

DAVOS, Switzerland - 2020 World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos. (to Jan. 24) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22

** JERUSALEM - Russian president Putin to attend the World Holocaust Forum to take place in Jan 2020 in Jerusalem (to Jan. 23) ** DAVOS, Switzerland - Britain's Prince Charles to give keynote address at World Economic Forum in Davos. BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the "Review of the Stability and Growth Pact." - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, January 23 BETHLEHEM, Israel - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem. ZAGREB — EU informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers (to Jan. 24). JERUSALEM – Charles, Prince of Wales, to visit Israel and attend the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem at the invitation of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, January 24

BETHLEHEM, Israel - Britain's Prince Charles visits Bethlehem, meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25 NEW DELHI - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro vists India (to Jan. 27)

EGYPT – 9th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, which marked a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 26 LOS ANGELES - 2020 Grammy Awards - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. TUESDAY - Costa Book of the Year will be announced. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29

GREECE - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets French President Emmanuel Macron. BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Vice-President Sefcovic present the executive's 2020 work programme in Brussels. BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell presents the EU's enlargement methodology. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES - 2020 Writers Guild Awards - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2

GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4

GLOBAL - World Cancer Day. SAPPORO, Japan – 2020 Sapporo Snow Festival (to Feb. 11).

BERLIN - European Police Congress (To Feb. 5) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager holds debate with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell on the European Defence in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6 GLOBAL - International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation 2020

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8 VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 25).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11 GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2020 - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13

BEIRUT - 12th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah. GLOBAL - World Radio Day.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14 GLOBAL - Valentine's Day.

BEIRUT - 15th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. LONDON - London Fashion Week February 2020 (to Feb. 18).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17 PRISTINA - 12th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

LONDON - The BRIT Awards 2020 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20 BERLIN – 70th Berlin International Film Festival (to Mar. 1).

VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2020 - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 26). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22 RIYADH - G20 finance ministers, central bank governors meeting in Riyadh (to Feb. 23).

TOGO - Referendum. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25 NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras 2020 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 5 VIENNA - 178th (Extraordinary) Meeting of the OPEC Conference.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 6

VIENNA - 8th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 12 BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs ministers meet for talks in Brussels. BRUSSELS - European justice and home affairs ministers meet in Brussels (to Mar. 13)

