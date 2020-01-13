Charge of being part of unlawful assembly 'erroneous', says Chandrasekhar in bail plea

Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad on Monday filed a bail petition in a Delhi court claiming that the charge against him of being a part of an unlawful assembly is "erroneous". In Azad's bail plea, his counsel has mentioned that the Bhim Army chief has been falsely implicated in the case, however, he is ready to cooperate fully in the investigation.

"Charging the accused with being a part of an unlawful assembly is erroneous, as at no point of time during the alleged incident did the police authorities declare, announce, or proclaim the peaceful protestors to be an unlawful assembly, and nor were any warnings issued or announced in this regard," the plea read. "The police have invoked boilerplate charges against the accused without the same being founded on any allegation of fact, in order to avoid compliance with the mandatory provisions of Sections 41 and 41A of the CrPC and have arrested the accused mechanically without following the due process of law which renders the initial and continued detention of the accused completely illegal," it added.

The court will hear Azad's bail plea on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Azad was brought to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for medical treatment.According to doctors, Azad has been suffering from a chronic disease called Polucythaemia which requires prolonged medication.Health experts say that Polycythaemia is a rare genetic medical condition that occurs due to an abnormally increased concentration of hemoglobin in the blood, either through reduction of plasma volume or increase in red cell numbers. It may be a primary disease of unknown cause or a secondary condition linked to respiratory or circulatory disorder or cancer."Azad is a follow-up patient under the department of Hematology and has been brought for follow up consultation and treatment," said a senior doctor at AIIMS, requesting anonymity."There are some investigations going on and he is stable. Soon he will be sent back," he said.Azad was arrested on December 21 after he led a march from Jama Masjid against the Citizenship Amendment Act. he is in judicial custody till January 18 at Tihar jail.He was charged with rioting, unlawful assembly and inciting the mob to indulge in violence after vandalism in Delhi's Daryaganj area.On January 9, a Delhi court ordered Tihar Jail authorities to immediately take Azad to AIIMS for medical treatment. (ANI)

