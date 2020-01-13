Left Menu
Development News Edition

Charge of being part of unlawful assembly 'erroneous', says Chandrasekhar in bail plea

Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad on Monday filed a bail petition in a Delhi court claiming that the charge against him of being a part of an unlawful assembly is "erroneous".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 19:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 19:27 IST
Charge of being part of unlawful assembly 'erroneous', says Chandrasekhar in bail plea
Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad on Monday filed a bail petition in a Delhi court claiming that the charge against him of being a part of an unlawful assembly is "erroneous". In Azad's bail plea, his counsel has mentioned that the Bhim Army chief has been falsely implicated in the case, however, he is ready to cooperate fully in the investigation.

"Charging the accused with being a part of an unlawful assembly is erroneous, as at no point of time during the alleged incident did the police authorities declare, announce, or proclaim the peaceful protestors to be an unlawful assembly, and nor were any warnings issued or announced in this regard," the plea read. "The police have invoked boilerplate charges against the accused without the same being founded on any allegation of fact, in order to avoid compliance with the mandatory provisions of Sections 41 and 41A of the CrPC and have arrested the accused mechanically without following the due process of law which renders the initial and continued detention of the accused completely illegal," it added.

The court will hear Azad's bail plea on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Azad was brought to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for medical treatment.According to doctors, Azad has been suffering from a chronic disease called Polucythaemia which requires prolonged medication.Health experts say that Polycythaemia is a rare genetic medical condition that occurs due to an abnormally increased concentration of hemoglobin in the blood, either through reduction of plasma volume or increase in red cell numbers. It may be a primary disease of unknown cause or a secondary condition linked to respiratory or circulatory disorder or cancer."Azad is a follow-up patient under the department of Hematology and has been brought for follow up consultation and treatment," said a senior doctor at AIIMS, requesting anonymity."There are some investigations going on and he is stable. Soon he will be sent back," he said.Azad was arrested on December 21 after he led a march from Jama Masjid against the Citizenship Amendment Act. he is in judicial custody till January 18 at Tihar jail.He was charged with rioting, unlawful assembly and inciting the mob to indulge in violence after vandalism in Delhi's Daryaganj area.On January 9, a Delhi court ordered Tihar Jail authorities to immediately take Azad to AIIMS for medical treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Nomination process for Delhi polls to begin on Tuesday

The nomination process for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election will start from tomorrow in office of returning officers of 70 Assembly constituencies. The timing shall be from 11 am till 3 pm. The last date of filing nomination will be on ...

Abiy Ahmed invites Cyril Ramaphosa to develop Nelson Mandela heritage site

The Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed has recently told the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa that the house struggle icon Nelson Mandela used while undergoing military training in Ethiopia should be developed into a heritage ...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens near record highs ahead of trade deal, earnings

U.S. stocks opened near all-time highs on Monday as investors awaited the signing of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China, as well as the start of the fourth-quarter earnings season.The Dow Jones Industrial Average r...

UPDATE 2-'Joker' leads Oscar nominations with 11

Dark comic book story Joker led nominations on Monday for the Oscars, with 11 nods, including best picture and best actor for Joaquin Phoenix. The Warner Bros film will compete for the top prize with race car drama Ford v Ferrari, Netflix g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020