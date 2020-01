BRIEF-Canada's Champagne says all Iran visas for Canadian officials have been approved, team will be fully in place in Tehran on Monday

Jan 13 (Reuters) -

* CANADIAN FOREIGN MINISTER FRANCOIS-PHILIPPE CHAMPAGNE SAYS HE HAS CONVENED THURSDAY MEETING IN LONDON OF FOREIGN MINISTERS FROM BRITAIN, SWEDEN, AFGHANISTAN AND UKRAINE TO DISCUSS IRAN CRASH

* CANADA'S CHAMPAGNE SAYS ALL IRANIAN VISAS FOR CANADIAN OFFICIALS HAVE BEEN APPROVED, TEAM WILL BE FULLY IN PLACE IN TEHRAN LATER ON MONDAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.