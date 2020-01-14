Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. plans to lift China's currency manipulator designation- Bloomberg

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 03:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 02:46 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. plans to lift China's currency manipulator designation- Bloomberg
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The United States is planning to lift its designation of China as a currency manipulator, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter, as leaders of the two economies are set to sign a Phase 1 trade deal this week.

The U.S. Treasury Department will take the step in a long-delayed semi-annual report that it will release soon, according to Bloomberg http://bit.ly/36O9Mwk. U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, a fierce critic of China's currency and trade practices, on Monday, blasted the Trump administration for what he described as its decision to "back down" from labeling China as a currency manipulator.

"China is a currency manipulator — that is a fact," Schumer said in a statement released by his office. "Unfortunately, President (Donald) Trump would rather cave to President Xi (Jinping) than stay tough on China." The United States and China are due to sign a Phase 1 trade deal this week that includes provisions to prevent competitive devaluations. U.S. Treasury officials had no immediate comment on the Bloomberg report.

Officials briefed on the trade deal have said it will outline some of China's commitments to improve transparency around its management of the yuan and will contain a mechanism for enforcing those commitments. Washington in August accused Beijing of manipulating its currency after China let the yuan drop to its lowest point in more than a decade. It was the first time since 1994 that the Treasury Department accused China of manipulating its currency, the yuan.

The yuan reached five-month highs on Monday amid heavy demand ahead of this week's signing of the Phase 1 trade deal. China's central bank in August denied it had intervened to weaken the yuan, and said Washington's designation of China as a currency manipulator seriously harmed international rules.

Economists say China had previously distorted the value of its currency but had in recent years acted to support the yuan amid a weakening economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

India vs Australia: Kohli ready to change batting order for those 'in form'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Chinese banks providing financing for Mexican refinery -ambassador

Chinese banks are providing 600 million in financing for the construction of an oil refinery at the Mexican port of Dos Bocas in the southeastern state of Tabasco, Chinas ambassador to Mexico said on Monday.Ambassador Zhu Qingqiao told repo...

PM Modi, Putin discuss regional, global issues during telephonic conversation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin during which the two leaders underlined the great similarity and convergence in the approaches of India and Russia for ensuring regi...

Queen agrees period of transition for Prince Harry, Meghan

Queen Elizabeth II on Monday agreed to offer Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a period of transition during which the couple can divide their time between the UK and Canada.In a statement released by Buckingham Palace after the crisis talks, ...

French designer cancels Paris fashion show, derailed by strike chaos

French designer Christophe Josse decided on Monday to cancel his catwalk show in Paris next week, blaming weeks of strikes against pension reforms for wrecking his preparations, just as the city gears up for two weeks of fashion events. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020