Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judge rules Trump administration acting within authority in family separation at border

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 18:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 18:21 IST
Judge rules Trump administration acting within authority in family separation at border
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

A federal judge has ruled that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is acting within its authority when it comes to separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border without any violation of the "rights to family integrity".

".... the Court finds Defendants are generally exercising their discretion to separate families at the border consistent with Plaintiffs' rights to family integrity and the Court's orders..", U.S. District Court Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego said in a 26-page decision. In July, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) had claimed that the government was separating families, making exceptions to its pledge to end the practice.

In June 2018, Sabraw had ruled that U.S. immigration agents could no longer separate immigrant parents and children caught illegally crossing the border from Mexico and must reunite those families that had been split up in custody. Back then, the judge had granted ACLU a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit filed over the family separations.

The ruling on Monday added that the court should decline to "second-guess" determinations made by the government that they are exercising "discretion and judgment in a reasonable manner" in their actions. The ACLU said in a statement it was considering its next move.

"The court strongly reaffirmed that the Trump administration bears the burden if it attempts to separate families based on an accusation that the adult is not the child's parent," ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt said. "We are evaluating the decision to determine the next steps on how to ensure that children are not separated from their parents based on minor infractions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Mukesh Singh files mercy plea before president

Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, filed a mercy plea before the President on Tuesday, Tihar Prison authorities said.Singh filed the mercy plea with President Ram Nath Kovind on a day ...

UPDATE 2-Ex-pope Benedict wants name removed from new book - aide

Former Pope Benedict wants his name removed as co-author of a new book on the issue of priestly celibacy, his personal secretary said on Tuesday, in the latest twist in a saga that has riveted the Roman Catholic world. Archbishop Georg Gans...

Germany to invest 86 bln euros to upgrade ageing railway network

Germany and its dominant railway operator Deutsche Bahn signed an agreement on Tuesday to invest 86 billion euros over the next 10 years to upgrade its network in the countrys biggest modernization project ever. The federal government will ...

UPDATE 3-Irish PM seeks to put Brexit at centre of Feb. 8 election

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Tuesday called a parliamentary election for Feb. 8, pitting his record on Brexit and Irelands fast growing economy against struggling services in a contest polls suggest is too close to call. Varadkars F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020