Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajiv Gandhi assassination: SC expresses unhappiness over status report of MDMA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 19:47 IST
Rajiv Gandhi assassination: SC expresses unhappiness over status report of MDMA

The Supreme Court Tuesday expressed its displeasure over the latest status report filed by the CBI-led Multi Disciplinary Monitoring Agency (MDMA) on its probe into unravelling a larger conspiracy behind the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. A bench of Justices L N Rao and Hemant Gupta, after perusing the status report, said its contents were almost similar to the report filed earlier by the agency. The top court said it wanted to know about the progress made in the ongoing investigation in the past two years.

The bench posted the matter for hearing next week. On November 5 last year, the apex court had sought within four weeks a latest status report from the MDMA on its probe into the larger conspiracy behind Rajiv Gandhi's assassination.

The MDMA, set up in 1998 on the recommendations of Justice M C Jain Commission of Inquiry which had probed the conspiracy aspect of Gandhi's assassination, is headed by a CBI official and comprises officers from IB, RAW and Revenue Intelligence and other agencies. The bench had said the latest report should also include status of Letters Rogatory (LRs) sent to Sri Lanka, Thailand and other countries in the matter.

The top court was hearing the plea of 46-year-old A G Perarivalan, who has sought suspension of his life sentence in the case till completion of the probe by MDMA into the larger conspiracy behind the assassination. Perarivalan's counsel had earlier said his role was only limited to procuring nine-volt batteries, which were allegedly used in the improvised explosive device (IED) that had killed Gandhi.

On March 14 last year, the apex court had asked the MDMA to file a status report with regard to a LR sent to Sri Lanka for examining one of the accused,` Nixon alias Suren, who is lodged in Colombo jail. The top court had dismissed a plea of Perarivalan seeking recall of the May 11, 1999 verdict upholding his conviction.

It had said the material brought on record before it does not inspire confidence to interfere with the verdict in which Perarivalan and three others were initially awarded death sentence, which was later commuted to life term. The CBI had earlier submitted that Perarivalan had even visited Jaffna in Sri Lanka in the first week of June 1990, besides attending a public meeting along with other conspirators which was addressed by former Prime Minister V P Singh on May 7, 1991 in Tamil Nadu.

Perarivalan's counsel had submitted that he was just 19-years-old when the incident took place and had no knowledge of what he was doing and for what purpose the batteries were purchased. Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber, identified as Dhanu, at a poll rally.

Fourteen others, including Dhanu herself, were also killed. Gandhi's assassination was perhaps the first case of suicide bombing which had claimed the life of a high-profile leader. In its May 1999 order, the top court had upheld the death sentence of four convicts -- Perarivalan, Murugan, Santham and Nalini -- in the assassination case.

In April 2000, the Tamil Nadu governor had commuted the death sentence of Nalini on the basis of the state government's recommendation and an appeal by former Congress president and Rajiv Gandhi's widow Sonia Gandhi. On February 18, 2014, the top court had commuted the death sentence of Perarivalan to life imprisonment, along with that of two other prisoners - Santhan and Murugan - on grounds of a delay of 11 years in deciding their mercy pleas by the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Creation of CDS post good for ex-servicemen's welfare: Rajnath

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said military veterans had inspired the government to create the post of Chief of Defence Staff, predicting that it will also help in the welfare of ex-servicemen. He said the veterans had asked for...

Yadav, Singhania secure huge win for Meghalaya

Sanjay Yadav shone with his all-round skills while Aditya Singhania returned a 10-wicket match haul as Meghalaya hammered Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs in their Ranji Trophy Plate group fixture here on Tuesday. The left-arm spin duo of...

VCs of West Bengal varsities form council to address issues of

Vice chancellors of 20 state universities have come together to form a council to coordinate the functioning of higher educational institutions and address issues of common concern. Twenty VCs have signed a letter to propose the formation ...

Bengal man, sole breadwinner of family, among 4 soldiers

One of the four soldiers killed in three avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir was from Alipurduar district of West Bengal and he was the sole breadwinner of the family that lives in a closed tea garden, an official of the Border Security Force s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020